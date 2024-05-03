Ex-cop waits for BDA site in Bengaluru, 18 years after allotment

BENGALURU: It was in June 2006 that MN Rajanna, former Deputy Superintendent of Police in the Intelligence Department, was awarded a BDA site under the ex-servicemen quota. It is May 2024 and his 40 x 60 sq ft site at Byrathikhane in Arkavathy 18th Block is yet to be handed over to him. He is now 80 and keeps frequenting the BDA office for his rightful due.

The upright officer, who secured the President of India Gold Medal for his services, has spent the last decade meeting countless officers requesting for his site.

Rajanna, who resides with his wife in Bengaluru, told TNIE, “I was allotted Site No. 140 on June 24, 2006, and paid the full sum of Rs 4.53 lakh for it too. I got a letter out of the blue on October 23, 2014, from BDA stating that since the dimensions of my site exceeded the conventional 40x60 sq ft site, I had to pay an additional Rs 5.71 lakh. I was shocked but managed to arrange a loan for it.”

The BDA then awarded him a Lease-cum-Sale Deed (temporary ownership certificate) on December 19, 2014. “I also got the khata, the Possession Certificate, and the No Objection Certificate from various sections but I was never given the Absolute Sale Deed. I kept paying an annual property tax of Rs 5,830 annually till 2022.”