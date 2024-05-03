Karnataka: MLC polls for six seats on June 3

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council for six seats will be held on June 3.

The biennial polls will be held for three graduate and three teacher constituencies, including Karnataka North East Graduate, South West Graduates, Bangalore Graduates, South East Teachers, South West Teachers and South Teachers.

The counting of votes will be on June 6. According to the ECI, the poll notification will be issued on May 9, while last date of filing nominations is on May 16. Scrutiny of nominations is on May 17 and the last date for withdrawl of candidatures is on May 20.

While polling will be conducted between 8 am and 4 pm, if needed, the repoll process has to be completed by June 12. The term of sitting MLCs will end on June 21. The model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect in the constituencies concerned.