Karnataka to ditch four-year degree programme, go back to three-year courses

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state government has decided to end the four-year honours course, and continue with the three-year degree programme. The state government has come to this decision based on the suggestions made by the State Education Policy Commission headed by former chairman of the University Grants Commission Sukhdev Thorat.

The Congress government had scrapped the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in 2023. According to sources in the department, students in the third year of their degrees will be allowed to pursue a fourth year not to hamper their education. However, this will be the last NEP batch in Karnataka.

Officials in the higher education department added that they are waiting for the third phase of polling which is to be held on May 7 to conclude. Another official confirmed that a press conference will be held to make an official announcement along with an order addressed to all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) and Vice Chancellors in the state.