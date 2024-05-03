Modi guarantees are only lies; democracy must be protected: Kharge at Karnataka poll rally

SHIVAMOGGA: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees are nothing but lies. Only the Congress has implemented its promised guarantees and people are enjoying them in the state.

Addressing a rally in support of Shivamogga Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar at Allamaprabhu Maidan here, Kharge alleged that Modi is misleading the country on Congress’ promise to conduct a caste census.

“Shivamogga is known for many intellectuals, and several social movements began here. Shivamogga was among the first few districts where land reforms were introduced. When Indira Gandhi introduced land reforms as Prime Minister, did Congress snatch anybody’s land and give it to others? We gave land to the needy as per the Land Reforms Act. Lakhs of people from the district benefited from the Act of the Congress. We helped the poor to become land owners.”

“We did not snatch mangalsutras or check people’s almirahs for money. But Modi is spreading lies. He doesn’t talk about poor people and unemployment. Modi keeps telling lies that land, mangalsutras and other valuables will be snatched. Don’t trust what Modi tells. We are in favour of the poor,” Kharge said.

Kharge said democracy and the Constitution should be protected. If the Congress comes to power at the Centre, it will curb price rise and solve problems such as unemployment, he added.