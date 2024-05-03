No approach road to Arkavathy 18th Block, residents complain to Lokayukta

BENGALURU: A forum representing Arkavathy Layout 18th Block residents on Thursday submitted a complaint to the Lokayukta against BDA, stating that due to the lack of an approach road from Hennur Main Road to 18th Block, which has over 600 sites, allottees have had to trespass private properties to access their sites. The complaint also criticises the BDA for not building bridges across sewage drains.
The complaint was filed in person by L Hariharan, on behalf of the association, against the BDA’s deputy commissioner (land acquisition), the engineer member and executive engineer, North.
The Association has made the complaint copy public. The 18th Block was carved out by BDA in Byrathikhane village (off Hennur Road), behind Bangalore International School.
The letter states, “At the time of formation of 18th Block in 2006, BDA had clearly earmarked a particular stretch of land located near Bangalore International School for the approach road to Arkavathy Layout 18th Block from Hennur Main Road. This particular stretch of land was subsequently denotified by BDA due to various reasons best known to them.”
The layout presently lacks any approach road connecting it to Hennur Road. The complaint added, “We allottees and site owners are currently trespassing several private properties to access our sites, and we are at the mercy of those private individuals to access our sites.”
The allottees have lease-cum-sale agreements or Absolute Sale Deed for their sites, and have been paying property tax for the past 17 years, it said.
“In spite of being in physical possession of our sites for 17 years, we have been unable to build our houses as there are several pending court cases. We are facing stiff competition from angry landlosers as they have not been given compensation sites by the BDA yet. Disgruntled landlosers are physically preventing construction of houses or any other activity by allottees until now,” the association charged.