No approach road to Arkavathy 18th Block, residents complain to Lokayukta

BENGALURU: A forum representing Arkavathy Layout 18th Block residents on Thursday submitted a complaint to the Lokayukta against BDA, stating that due to the lack of an approach road from Hennur Main Road to 18th Block, which has over 600 sites, allottees have had to trespass private properties to access their sites. The complaint also criticises the BDA for not building bridges across sewage drains.

The complaint was filed in person by L Hariharan, on behalf of the association, against the BDA’s deputy commissioner (land acquisition), the engineer member and executive engineer, North.

The Association has made the complaint copy public. The 18th Block was carved out by BDA in Byrathikhane village (off Hennur Road), behind Bangalore International School.

The letter states, “At the time of formation of 18th Block in 2006, BDA had clearly earmarked a particular stretch of land located near Bangalore International School for the approach road to Arkavathy Layout 18th Block from Hennur Main Road. This particular stretch of land was subsequently denotified by BDA due to various reasons best known to them.”