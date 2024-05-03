Over 500 saplings saved in Bengaluru's Gangashetty Lake amid extreme summer

BENGALURU: With scorching heat and no borewells around, volunteers in the city used a water pumping motor to use the water from Gangashetty Lake in Mahadevapura Zone, to save 500 tree saplings on the tank bund.

The volunteers, however, expressed concern as the lake is almost dry, and they would be able to manage watering the saplings only for the next few weeks. Lake activist Balaji Ragotham said that the tree saplings were planted in August last year. However, this is a big concern now, due to lack of water supply.

“The saplings are tender and need care. We created awareness and asked volunteers to join the initiative. People used to bring cans to water the saplings, but now they are also facing a shortage. School children were also roped in once or twice in a week. But since February, due to exams and now due to holidays, they are not coming. Hence, we deployed 35 cc motor and using it to water the plants. In one hour, we can water all 500 saplings,” Ragotham added.