Pralhad Joshi keen on fifth straight win in Dharwad LS seat, but seer’s shadow looms large

HUBBALLI: No one has ever won from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency five times in a row. Now, the question on everyone’s mind is will Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines, and NDA candidate Pralhad Joshi, buck the record. Though the polls should be a cakewalk for the incumbent MP, the Congress is giving a tough challenge as its fight this time looks organised and it has the indirect backing of Dingaleshwara Swami of Shirahatti Bhavaikya Peetha, who has pulled out of the race.

The composition of the Dharwad constituency (formerly called Dharwad North) changed after delimitation in 2008, but the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad continue to remain its core areas. The constituency has so far only sent five people to the Lok Sabha in 17 elections, clearly indicating that the voters have given more than one chance to each contestant.

While three candidates- DK Naikar, Sarojini Mahishi, and Joshi-have been elected four times, the first MP, DP Karmarkar, and Vijay Sankeshwar, have won twice and three times, respectively.

After successfully contesting four times from 1962 to 1977 on a Congress ticket, Mahishi lost in the 1980 ‘Garibi Hatao’ election as she contested on a Janata Party ticket. Mahishi, who was a minister in the Indira Gandhi cabinet, had quit Congress after the Emergency. Contesting the election as a turncoat did not help her and DK Naikar of the Congress taste success.