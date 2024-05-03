Showers of relief over Bengaluru, similar weather this weekend

BENGALURU: Bengalureans experienced temporary relief from the excruciating heat after parts of the city witnessed light to moderate rainfalls on Thursday evening.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, light rainfall was predicted due to extreme heat and cloud formation. Meanwhile, due to gusty winds and thinderstoms in some partd of the city, the BBMP received information of atleast 15 tree being uprooted and huge tree branches falling off across the city.

“The 10 to 20 minutes of rainfall coupled with wind resulted in trees being uprooted. However, no damages or injuries were reported. Some motorists complained about slow-moving traffic on BGS Flyover and Mysuru Road between 6:30 to 7:15 pm,” said a BBMP Control room official.