Amid Prajwal row, BJP-JDS alliance likely to continue for Council polls

BENGALURU: Even as a section of BJP leaders feel that the alleged sex scandal involving JDS leader and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has caused embarrassment to the saffron party, the BJP and JDS are most likely to continue with their alliance for the biennial elections to the Karnataka Legislative Council for six seats to be held on June 3.

State JDS chief and former chief minister, HD Kumaraswamy, has been campaigning for the BJP in some of the constituencies that will go for polling in Karnataka on May 7, indicating that his party’s alliance with the saffron party will continue.

The JDS held the South West Teachers constituency, represented by SL Bhoje Gowda, and the South Teachers seat was won by Marithibbe Gowda. But Marithibbe Gowda resigned and joined the Congress.

The BJP will also find a new face for the South West Graduates seat as Ayanur Manjunath has joined the Congress recently. The saffron party will contest from Bengaluru Graduates seat represented by A Deve Gowda, South East Teachers seat by YA Narayanaswamy, and North East Graduates seat won by Dr Chandrashekhar B Patil.