Bitcoin scam: Karnataka HC Directs Dysp to appear before I.O., won’t quash cases

BENGALURU: Refusing to quash the two FIRs registered against absconding accused Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shridhar K Pujar, by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the Bitcoin scam and a staff for an alleged attempt on his life when he went to arrest him, the Karnataka High Court directed Pujar to appear before the investigation officer at 9 am on May 8.

The investigation officer is at liberty to take Pujar to judicial custody and conclude the custodial investigation on the very same day before 6 pm and Pujar should cooperate with the investigation agency and at the same time, the prosecution should not indulge in extra-judicial methods while investigating the matter, the court said.

The court added that after the conclusion of the custodial investigation, Pujar should be let free by taking a bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties and he should appear before the investigation officer as and when called and should not in any way tamper the prosecution evidence.

Justice V Srishananda passed the order while disposing two petitions filed by Pujar questioning the two FIRs, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the matter. “In the case on hand, there is no special reason for this court to quash the FIR itself”, the court observed while noting that an arrangement needs to be made which would strike a harmonious balance between the rights of the petitioner and the need of the prosecution.

The order was passed after hearing the arguments of senior advocate Aruna Shyam appeared for the accused Pujar and Additional State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesh on behalf of the CID.