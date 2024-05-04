Candidates in Karnataka's Chikkodi and Belagavi LS constituencies now dish out bhakti for ballot

BELAGAVI: Candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls have picked up one more trick from the book and are distributing pictures, portraits and books of gods and swamijis to woo ‘god-fearing’ voters in both Chikkodi and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituencies.

They would like to believe that such voters will not cheat them and will definitely vote in their favour on May 7. Be it devotion, emotion or relation, the candidates are leaving nothing to chance to get the electorate to vote for them.

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections by posting pictures of deities and temples on social media commenced long back. But now, supporters of some candidates are reaching the doorsteps of voters with these portraits and books. As expected, BJP supporters have been giving away photos of newly inaugurated Ayodhya Ram temple and Lord Rama in Belagavi.

It all started with Hanuman Jayanti Day when BJP supporters started distributing Lord Hanuman portraits and prasad at the doorsteps of votersin both Chikkodi and Belagavi Lok Sabha constituencies.

In Athani, photographs of Lord Shivayogi and Maralurshankar were also distributed among voters. The temples of both these deities are famous in Athani.