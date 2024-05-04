Congress well-poised to win handsomely in Karnataka: Minister KH Muniyappa

BELAGAVI: Even if the BJP in the state, as well as at the Centre, had allegedly created obstacles for the Congress government to implement its Annabhagya scheme, the state government fulfilled its promise by compensating beneficiaries through cash payment, said Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, claiming that victory of the Congress was accordingly iminent across the state in the general election.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Muniyappa said the state government had decided to provide rice through the Annabhagya scheme for the benefit of the common people. “But, the state BJP and the Central Government played politics. Although, we are not allowed to get rice, we have fulfilled our promise by giving money to people in return. Therefore, the people have faith in us and believe that the Congress will win everywhere in the state, including the Belagavi district,” he said.

Muniyappa said the Annabhagya scheme has been effectively implemented, even though the Centre has thrown many obstacles its path. “Apart from it, we have waived off loans of farmers. We are committed to providing a base price for agricultural produce and have many more plans for the poor and common people,” he said.

“There is a good environment for Congress in the state,” claimed Muniyappa, adding that Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has promoted the Gruhalakshmi scheme well. He said that PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has created a good impression with his work. “Therefore, the Congress will win both the seats in Belagavi district. People now understand that the I.N.D.I.A bloc is necessary to save the Constitution of the country,” he further claimed.