Foxconn land fencing measures under way

BENGALURU: Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) Chief Executive Officer Dr Mahesh M on Friday clarified that the compensation sum for land acquisition related to the 300 acres allocated to Foxconn in Kundana hobli of Devanahalli taluk will be deposited in court.

Of the 867.37 acres of land acquired by KIADB across Aravanahalli, Doddagollahalli, Chapparadahalli, and Byradenahalli villages, 300 acres have been allocated to Foxconn, he informed.

“Measures will be implemented to install fencing for the land allocated to Foxconn in Doddagollahalli and Chapparadahalli villages, with the assistance of the land acquisition officer and police personnel,” he stated.

In a stay order, the 3rd Additional Senior Civil Judge and JMFC, Devanahalli, has directed that the compensation should not be distributed directly to the land losers. Therefore, the compensation sum will be held as a deposit in the court, Dr Mahesh explained.

He clarified this following protests by Khata-holders, which occurred when the company authorities attempted to lay the fence for the allocated land.