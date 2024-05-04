Karnataka MLC polls: South Teachers poll a prestigious battle for NDA, Congress

MYSURU: When people and politicians are yet to get over the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the notification for the South Teachers’ constituency election has made the region again slip into the poll mood. This will again be a prestigious battle for both the ruling Congress and BJP -JDS alliance in the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s backyard of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, other than Mandya and Hassan districts.

Congress has won the election only once in 2000, while the constituency has remained a stronghold of Janata Parivar for many years.

Sitting MLC Marithibbe Gowda, who has quit JDS, has joined Congress now. Assured of the Congress ticket, he will try his luck for the fifth consecutive victory. Gowda has contested the election since 2000 and has won on Congress, JDS tickets and once as an independent when JDS fielded retired DDPI Sharadamma, while denying him the ticket. He quit JDS as he was upset with the regional party for denying a ticket to his close confidant and former senate member Jairam from the South Graduates’ constituency to accommodate Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association president Ramu.

Over the last two years, he has developed a bonhomie with Congress leaders and also campaigned for Congress candidates in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

With the filing of nomination for the South Teachers’ constituency starting from May 9 and election set for June 3, lobbying has intensified in both JDS and BJP. Former MLC KT Srikante Gowda is making efforts, while JDS leader Vivekananda and former syndicate member Lingaraje Gowda too are strong contenders.

BJP-JDS leaders, who are keen on continuing the alliance for the Council and urban/rural local body elections, are yet to meet and finalise the candidate.

The alliance desperately wants to win the seat to contain the influence and political clout of both Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The victory here will give a stamp of approval from people to the Mysuru City Corporation elections. A defeat in the Old Mysuru region and Vokkaliga heartland would be a major setback for both BJP and JDS and could lead to cracks in the alliance.