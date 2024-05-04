Lightning kills woman, 48 goats near Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A woman died on the spot when lightning struck her at Ganagalu village near Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday. Bengaluru and its surrounding areas received moderate rain accompanied by thunder and gusty winds in the afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Rathnamma, 55, of Ganagalu. She was grazing her goats when lightning struck her around 2pm. In all, 48 goats died in the incident. Tirumalashetty Halli police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Rathnamma is survived by her husband and two sons. Bengaluru Rural district administration has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh to Rathnamma’s family. Of the amount, Rs 4 lakh will be given on Saturday, according to a police officer.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Nayandahalli recorded 29.50mm rain, RR Nagar 29mm, Maruthi Mandir 26.50mm, Bilekahalli 24mm and Horamavu 17.50 mm. Meanwhile, officials of the India Meteorological Department have forecast light to moderate rain in the city for the next two days.