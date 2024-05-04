People of Bagalkot want change, I am here for development: Congress candidate Samyukta Patil

Was contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Bagalkot a planned idea, or the situation made you to contest?

It was not actually planned, but things turned out and we took the decision to contest. We got enormous support from Congress leaders, which made me contest.

You are contesting Lok Sabha polls for the first time, and that too against BJP’s PC Gaddigoudar, a 4-time MP. Do you have any fear...

I don’t have any fear or hesitation. When I decided to contest, I had my vision and agenda very clear. I wanted to work for the people of Bagalkot.

Veena Kashappanavar initially revolted after being denied a ticket. Is she now working for Congress?

She is working for Congress.She accompanied me while filing my nomination papers.

You were projected as an outsider in the beginning as you hail from Vijayapura...

To be honest, even BJP workers are not saying that now. This shows how people have accepted me. I am getting enormous support from people. They are treating me like their daughter. I am not an outsider because I was born in the undivided Vijayapura district when Bagalkot was part of it. Besides, my father (minister Shivanand Patil) has cordial relations with the leaders of the district.

It is believed that your father’s influence has worked in your favour...

Yes, his influence and connection with the people here have helped me in not only getting the ticket but also consolidating the votes. Since my father has worked as Bagalkot in-charge minister, he has a good relationship with leaders here.

If a voter asks you why he or she should vote for you, what would be your reply?

Bagalkot has not seen expected development during incumbent MP PC Gaddigoudar’s tenure. Important projects such as the Bagalkot-Kudachi railway line have been moving at a snail’s pace for three decades. The district has not received any major projects. All that has happened because of lack of political will. I wish to give the district its due share in development.

Are you confined to Bagalkot’s issue or also talking about national issues?

I am raising national issues because it is the polls to form the Union Government. I am vehemently telling how the Modi government has failed to fulfill its promises of generating employment, doubling farmers’ income, checking inflation, etc. I am also conveying to the people how the government in Karnataka is helping people through its five guarantees. People have decided to change the government at the Centre and the MP in Bagalkot.