People want BJP to return to power at Centre: MP PC Gaddigoudar

How is the response from people during campaigning?

The response during the campaigning is very good. Along with our party leaders and workers, I have met all voters in the constituency. Everyone is thinking about again making Narendra Modi the PM. Also, for many years, I have been honestly working for the overall development of the constituency and the region.

What are your major contributions to the development of the constituency?

Before I became MP, we did not have a Kendriya Vidhyalaya, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, passport office and court buildings. The Bagalkot-Kudachi Railway line was sanctioned many years ago and delayed due to the State Government giving compensation for the land. The work on providing compensation has been completed. We have received grants from the Centre and tenders have been called to complete the full line. Work is progressing well.

Apart from that, the Gadag- Bagalkot Railway line doubling and electrification work is completed. Three to four railway stations have been upgraded. I have been working very honestly for the implementation of Central government schemes. The projects have reached people. They have taken note of the work done by me and the Centre. The BJP has a strong base in Bagalkot. With the cooperation of all leaders and workers in the district, I am fully confident of winning the elections.

You won four times and seeking reelection for the fifth term. How do you handle the anti-incumbency factor?

There is no anti-incumbency against me as I am always with the people. I have a good rapport with even smaller communities. People have a good opinion about me. I don’t think there is any anti-incumbency factor.

Congress says people will support them in the elections as the State Government implemented five guarantee schemes. How do you respond?

People are very clear. The Congress may have come to power in the state, but people want the BJP to come back to power at the Centre again. They want Modi to again become the PM. The guarantee schemes were also not implemented effectively. Those schemes have not reached all people.

Many people also feel that because of the guarantee schemes, development works in the state have come to a complete standstill. People feel that not even potholes on the roads are filled. People do not feel that they need to vote for the Congress party because of the guarantee schemes. People want to see Modi as PM again. They will 100% do it. They also have sympathy for me as I am always amidst the people.