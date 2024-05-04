Revoke Prajwal’s passport, Karnataka CM tells PM again

BAGALKOT: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday again demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have the passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna revoked, which will help the government of any foreign country to deport him.

Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah said he has written a letter to the PM in this regard, and added that the investigating agency will bring Prajwal back to India.

Holding the BJP responsible for giving the ticket to a rape accused, the CM alleged that the party did it deliberately, despite knowing about the heinous sexual acts allegedly committed by Prajwal.

The CM alleged that the BJP would stoop to any low in the name of Hindutva and to gain power.

He said a case of rape has been filed against Prajwal, and not sexual harassment. “I strongly believe women who have been raped will not lie. Particularly, when a married woman complains of rape, we have to believe it,” Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier, he said that a direction has been given to the officials concerned to trace the victims of rape and sexual harassment. Siddaramaiah said that efforts have been made to deliver justice to the victims.

On the reported statement of JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy that he and his brother HD Revanna are different, Siddaramaiah wondered why is Kumaraswamy dicussing the case with lawyers, along with Revanna and father and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

“Interestingly, during the poll campaign, Kumaraswamy declared that his son and Prajwal are the same for him. The family plays politics together and commits heinous acts together,” Siddaramaiah alleged.

He further claimed that the BJP has no respect for women, the Constitution, social justice, or for reservation. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Textile Minister Shivanand Patil, MLA HY Meti, DCC president SG Nanajayyanamath and other leaders were present.