SIT issues fresh lookout notice against Revanna, Prajwal

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a fresh notice to JDS leader and MLA HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP, in connection with a sexual harassment case registered against them in Holenarasipur town police station.
The first notice was issued on Tuesday. Both had sought time to appear before the SIT. Their plea was turned down as there is no such provision in the law. They have to appear before the SIT within 24 hours after the notice is issued.
The second notice was issued on Friday. A lookout notice has also been issued against Prajwal as he is now abroad.
Meanwhile addressing reporters, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the second notice was issued to Revanna and Prajwal as part of the procedure. If they fail to respond even to the second notice, then the SIT will take a call on the action to be taken against them. “The chief minister has written to the prime minister to initiate action to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal.
The SIT will take up the kidnap case registered against Revanna in KR Nagar police station in Mysuru district. There is information that Prajwal is now in Germany. “We can send some officers there to secure him. But now, we are not contemplating doing it. I do not know where Karthik (former driver of Prajwal) is. If there are provisions in law to take action against those responsible for leaking the videos, then they will be included in the case” Dr Parameshwara said.
The SIT also issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna, wife of Revanna, as she has been accused of abusing the victim who had filed a complaint in Holenarasipur town police station.
SIT search
A team of 30 SIT personnel headed by Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar searched three residences of JDS leader and MLA Revanna’s family in Hassan district on Friday.
The search operation began at 3.30am. Of the three premises, two are farm houses owned by Revanna’s sons. The farm houses are at Paduvalahippe and Gannigadda in Hassan district where the alleged sexual harassment is said to taken place. Those working in the farm houses were questioned by the SIT officers.
Advocate appears before SIT
Advocate Devaraje Gowda appeared before the SIT on Friday. Karthik had accused Gowda of leaking the videos. Gowda went to the SIT office to give his statement on the developments that happened after Karthik gave him the pen drive. After appearing before the SIT, Gowda said the investigations are going on at a rapid pace.
Plaint against Prajwal
In her complaint against Prajwal in the CID police station on Thursday, the 44-year-old victim alleged that she was Hassan ZP member when she was allegedly raped by Prajwal in the MP’s quarters in Hassan at gun point in 2021.
The victim, who is a JDS worker, stated that as a panchayat member she visited the office of the MP and the MLA to help people. When she had gone to meet Prajwal seeking seats in the BCM hostel for girls, she was asked to wait for him in a room on the first floor. There were some women in the room. After they left, Prajwal closed the door and allegedly abused her sexually. He also made a video of her being sexually abused by him. He threatened to kill her and her husband if she went to the police, she said and accused Prajwal of raping her several times.