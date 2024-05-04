SIT issues fresh lookout notice against Revanna, Prajwal

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a fresh notice to JDS leader and MLA HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, Hassan MP, in connection with a sexual harassment case registered against them in Holenarasipur town police station.

The first notice was issued on Tuesday. Both had sought time to appear before the SIT. Their plea was turned down as there is no such provision in the law. They have to appear before the SIT within 24 hours after the notice is issued.

The second notice was issued on Friday. A lookout notice has also been issued against Prajwal as he is now abroad.

Meanwhile addressing reporters, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the second notice was issued to Revanna and Prajwal as part of the procedure. If they fail to respond even to the second notice, then the SIT will take a call on the action to be taken against them. “The chief minister has written to the prime minister to initiate action to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal.

The SIT will take up the kidnap case registered against Revanna in KR Nagar police station in Mysuru district. There is information that Prajwal is now in Germany. “We can send some officers there to secure him. But now, we are not contemplating doing it. I do not know where Karthik (former driver of Prajwal) is. If there are provisions in law to take action against those responsible for leaking the videos, then they will be included in the case” Dr Parameshwara said.

The SIT also issued a notice to Bhavani Revanna, wife of Revanna, as she has been accused of abusing the victim who had filed a complaint in Holenarasipur town police station.