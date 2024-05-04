Woman tied to pole, beaten up after son elopes with girl in Karnataka's Haveri

HUBBALLI: A 50-year-old woman was tied to a pole, beaten up and dragged on the streets of Aremallapur village in Haveri district by a group of men and women on April 30.

Ranebennur police have booked three people in this connection. Hanumavva Medleri, the victim, is being treated at the district hospital in Haveri. She was assaulted after her son eloped with a girl from the family of the accused on April 29.

A villager said the girl and the boy were in love. The girl belongs to the Maratha community and the boy to the Kuruba community. The girl’s family was planning to get her married this year. Hence, the boy eloped with the girl. Both families live on the same street in the village. The boy and the girl have not returned to their village.

A senior police officer from Haveri said cases under Sections 350 and 324 have been filed against three people in connection with the attack. The accused fled the village after videos of the incident went viral on social media. Chadrappa Telagi, Basappa and Guttevva have been named as accused in the case. The police will hold a peace meeting in the village soon. “Members of both communities and leaders of the village will be called for the meeting,” the officer said.

Some villagers said that the two families used to frequently fight over the matter.