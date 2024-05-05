Abduction case: JD(S) leader HD Revanna remanded to police custody till May 8

BENGALURU: JD(S) leader and party MLA H D Revanna was remanded to police custody till May 8 by a city court on Sunday in connection with a case of alleged kidnapping and illegal confining of a woman.

Revanna, who is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda, was arrested on Saturday by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after his bail plea was rejected in a case related to kidnapping and illegally confining a woman who is the mother of three children.

The FIR was registered against 66-year-old Revanna based on a complaint by the woman's son on Thursday.

After his medical examination at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital here, the former minister was produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, who remanded him to the custody of the SIT.

The SIT was formed by the Karnataka government on the recommendation of the Karnataka State Commission for Women chief Nagalakshmi Chowdhary after a huge cache of explicit videos of Revanna's son, JD(S) MP from Hassan Prajwal Revanna became public.