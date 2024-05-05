Bengaluru Rain havoc: Bescom loses Rs 1.18 crore

BENGALURU: The thundershowers in Bengaluru and parts of south interior Karnataka on Thursday and Friday disrupted the power supply in many areas. The sudden change in weather resulted in substantial damage, including 33 high tension poles, 29 low tension poles, and 11 transformers.

A total of 305 poles were damaged, with an estimated repair cost amounting to Rs 25.63 lakh. Additionally, 57 transformers were damaged, with an estimated repair cost of 86.20 lakh, along with repairs to 18 double pole structures, totalling to 6.67 lakh.

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) said that the repairs of all of this amounted to Rs 1.18 crores or Rs 118.50 lakh, stated a press release issued on Saturday.

Bescom said that the power supply was restored to the affected areas by 9 pm on Friday and thanked the technical teams’ for their swift efforts.