BJP leaders say ‘love jihad’ on rise, CT Ravi wants SIT probe

HUBBALLI : Senior BJP leaders BY Vijayendra and CT Ravi have alleged that ‘love jihad’ cases are on the rise in Karnataka.

Vijayendra, who is the state BJP president, further went on to say that Karnataka was going the Kerala way.

Ravi, a former minister, demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into such incidents. Vijayendra told reporters in Hubballi on Saturday that the Congress State Government was also giving shelter to murderers.

“An atmosphere of fear has been created among Hindu girls. The minority appeasement policies of the Congress government have led to the deterioration of law and order in Karnataka,” Vijayendra said. “Anti-social and anti-national elements have developed a sense of security as they believe that the Congress will come to their rescue,” he charged.

Meanwhile, Ravi said that Karnataka was seeing an increase in love jihad cases after the Congress came to power in the state last year.

“It was not just a coincidence but a deliberate attempt by some anti-national groups. Some groups have been targeting those who do not follow the Sharia law,” he said.

Ravi said that during the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s regime, religious conversions were done by force, adding that certain groups were now following love jihad.

“Going a step ahead, these forces have now given a call for vote jihad. So, to get into the depth of recent love jihad cases, a SIT should be constituted to probe them,” he added.