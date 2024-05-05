Boss’ joke lands employee in jail in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : A hotel helper ended up behind the bars after he took his owner’s suggestion seriously, and stole a bike parked in front of the hotel.

Shaheem C, alias Shazz, is a native of Thalassery in Kerala. He was working at a hotel in Madivala.

When Shaheem requested his owner to clear his salary dues, pending for over a month so he could visit Kerala, the owner denied him his salary, and instead suggested that Shazz should break the lock of a bike and use it to ride to Kerala

Ninenteen-year-old Shazz took his suggestion too seriously and started researching how to break a bike’s lock, on social media. He successfully broke a bike’s lock, and headed to Thalaserry on the stolen bike.

The bike owner filed a complaint at the Madivala police station. The police found Shazz, wearing the hotel uniform breaking the lock, through CCTV footages. When questioned, the hotelier informed that Shazz had gone to Kerala.

The police tracked his mobile, and as he returned to Bengaluru, the police arrested him and recovered the bike, a few days ago.

In another incident, Chamarajpet police arrested a Mubarak (25) a resident of Hedge Nagar for stealing four vehicles across the city. The police recovered all four bikes worth Rs 2.5 lakh from the accused.