Close to 1,000 RWH pits in 30 days to help increase groundwater

BENGALURU : In an attempt to increase the groundwater table across the city, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has dug up 986 Rainwater Harvesting (RWH) pits in 30 days, said the Board chairman Ram Prasath Manohar.

Addressing the officials after inspecting one of the pits, BWSSB Chairman said, “The shortage of water supply in Bengaluru is not to due to shortage of Cauvery water in dams, rather due to grooundwater drying up across the city.”

He further added that during monsoon, the rainwater easily gets into the seepage well and recharges the groundwater, and this is being monitored zone-wise. Similarly, the rainwater from the streets is also diverted towards the seepage well, to avoid the water passing through drains, and going to waste.

“I had given a target of 250 seepage pits in each zone, and officials have shown 98.6 per cent efficiency,” said Manohar and added that before asking the public to set up such pits, the Board took the initiative to install such pits on government properties. “We preach what we practice,” he added.

The BWSSB aims to create awareness among people about the importance of rainwater harvesting and seepage wells, and convince the public to install such pits in their houses and properties to ensure groundwater table is recharged.

He also added that the Board’s proposal for a community rainwater harvesting project was welcomed by the people, and this proposal will ensure the lakes and tanks are filled up. The Board had given 74 proposals which are now being implemented in phases.

“We aim to become ideal models for others to bring a positive change. Before, asking the people to include recharge percolation pits compulsorily, the Board dug 986 pits. Our overall aim is to adopt new technology and recharge the groundwater,” said the chairman.