Coaching centres involved in setting of question papers: KAMS

BENGALURU: After the fiasco of out of syllabus questions appearing in the CET question papers conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) this year, the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has written a letter to the Minister of Higher Education, MC Sudhakar, and demanded appropriate action must be taken against those responsible for formulating such confusing question papers.

Despite the government’s decision to award grace marks for the out-of-syllabus question, the association has sought suspension of the officers, and an investigation into the matter.

KAMS in the letter alleged that many coaching centres are in cahoots with education department employees, and are interfering in the process of preparing question papers, and they need to be punished.

“Those who prepared the question papers need to be investigated for their connection with coaching centres. Many institutions in the name of integrated coaching, have their own curriculum which only benefits the students that are a part of those coaching centres, affecting lakhs who don’t prescribe to them,” read the letter.