Complete all civil works by May 30, says BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath

BENGALURU : BBMP is getting ready for the monsoon and has directed other civic agencies to complete their work by May 20.

It has asked the Storm Water Drain Department to take up intensive cleaning of drains every third week of every month till the rainy season is over.

Addressing the media on the corporation’s monsoon preparedness, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said, “BBMP started a 15-day intensive cleaning of its storm water drains from April 19 till May 3. Now the cleaning activity has been extended till May 10. Other agencies like Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) also keep doing their work involving road cutting and other necessities. We have asked them to speed up and complete their work by May 20 so that we can take up intensive cleaning of drains every third week till the rainy season ends.”

He asked citizens to clean debris and other material dumped on the roadside for house construction at the earliest as it would prevent a free flow of water and also cause inconvenience. He said the zonal commissioner, Fire and Emergency Service Department, BBMP Forest Cell, BWSSB and BESCOM officials held a meeting, following which a WhatsApp ground has been created at 63 subdivisions to resolve complaints during monsoon. Officials will work in shifts and round the clock, he added.

“We are working in coordination with all departments. Intensive cleaning of storm water drains will be done along 859 km length of SWD once every three months,” said Girinath. Till may 3, 75% of cleaning had been done and remaining will be done in a week.