Congress files plaint against Nadda, Malviya

BENGALURU: Congress on Sunday filed a complaint with the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru and also approached the Election Commission of India against BJP, accusing it of intimidating SC/STs and OBCs through an animated video, in which it has projected the Grand Old Party as favouring Muslims at the cost of these communities. The video was uploaded on BJP state social media handles.

Congress alleged that the saffron party has used the video to create enmity between religions and to garner votes from one community ahead of polling in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday.

Congress held BJP national president JP Nadda, national social media in-charge Amit Malviya, state BJP president BY Vijayendra and the Karnataka social media in-charge as guilty.