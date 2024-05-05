Congress files plaint against Nadda, Malviya

BENGALURU: Congress on Sunday filed a complaint with the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru and also approached the Election Commission of India against BJP, accusing it of intimidating SC/STs and OBCs through an animated video, in which it has projected the Grand Old Party as favouring Muslims at the cost of these communities. The video was uploaded on BJP state social media handles.
Congress alleged that the saffron party has used the video to create enmity between religions and to garner votes from one community ahead of polling in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies on Tuesday.
Congress held BJP national president JP Nadda, national social media in-charge Amit Malviya, state BJP president BY Vijayendra and the Karnataka social media in-charge as guilty.
“It is intimidating members of Schedule Caste or Tribe to not vote for a particular candidate with an intention to create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will against members of SC/ST community and violating model code of conduct (MCC) by using an animated video by portraying Congress as favouring a particular religion and suppressing members of SC/ST and OBC communities,” it alleged.
In the video, animated characters of Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, SC/STs and OBC communities are shown as “eggs” in a basket. Rahul plants another egg, representing the Muslim community, in the basket. After the eggs hatch, the chicken that represents the Muslim community gets fed from Rahul, grows big and kicks out SC, ST and OBC community chickens from the basket, the complaint explained.