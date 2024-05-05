Extended weekend, lack of info led to low voter turnout in Bengaluru: Panel

BENGALURU: From extended weekends to voter apathy, lack of information on candidates contesting to the timing of the poll day were discussed on Friday to find reasons for low poll percentage in Bengaluru Urban district (BBMP limits), which voted on April 26 in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The online discussion -- “Low polling percentage in Bengaluru Urban district (BBMP) during Lok Sabha General Election 2024, what are the root causes?” -- was organised by the Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC).

The Voter Turnout Ratio (VTR) in Bengaluru Urban district decreased from 56.01% to 53.96% over the past decade (2014–2024), encompassing six elections.

Dr Sandeep Shastri, the National Coordinator of the Lokniti Network, highlighted significant findings on Bengaluru’s voter turnout. He noted that except for the 1977 Lok Sabha election, where the turnout exceeded 60%, Bengaluru has consistently experienced lower voter participation, typically hovering around the 50% range.

“In six elections, turnout fell below the 50% mark. Recent surveys have revealed that a substantial number of registered voters either live outside the city or prefer to cast their votes in their hometowns rather than in Bengaluru,” Shashtri mentioned.

Vikram Rai, president, Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF), presented the federation’s analysis on baseline errors in the electoral roll. He pointed out instances where registered voters within apartment complexes frequently change their residences, both within and outside the city, yet the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) fail to synchronise with citizens, leading to inaccuracies in the electoral roll.

He emphasised the need for better coordination between BLOs and citizens to refine the enumeration process and address the high potential for inaccuracies, including the failure to remove outdated names from the roll.

Sudheendra MG, the KPCC spokesperson, highlighted several issues regarding voter participation. As the block president of Mahalakshmi Layout, he noted that alongside voter apathy, there is a prevailing belief among the electorate that their individual votes hold little significance. Moreover, political parties are perceived to be less active in mobilizing voters to the polling stations compared to their efforts prior to the 1990s.

Sudheendra also pointed out a specific case in Booth No 80, where discrepancies were found in the electoral rolls, with a significant number of families having shifted out of the area yet still listed as voters. He suggested that the Booth Level Agents (BLA) of parties should collaborate with BBMP officials to rectify such inaccuracies, improving the accuracy of voter turnout rates.

Kaveri Kedarnath, former mandal president of Malleswaram from BJP, recounted her experience at Booth No 187 in the Malleswaram Assembly Constituency (ward 76 – Gayatri Nagar). She observed that out of 996 voters, 40 had passed away, while 232 had relocated within or outside the constituency.

Despite these changes, BLOs had not acted to update the voter information. She emphasised that while registering as a new voter is relatively straightforward, the process of shifting one’s vote within or outside the Assembly constituency is more complex. Therefore, many individuals opt to re-register as new voters instead.