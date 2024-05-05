IN-SPACe norms for launching satellites

BENGALURU : To promote ease of doing business, space regulator Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) introduced norms and guidelines for the effective implementation of the Indian space policy, which the booming space industry has been demanding for a while.

This will help stakeholders to better understand the regulations and streamline the activities from building, launching and setting up ground stations. The document also includes information on how private players can share remote sensing data.

The 147-page report lists norms, guidelines and procedures (NGP) for the effective implementation of the Indian Space Policy 2023 that will authorize space activities.

The NGP aims to provide transparency for the Non-Government Entities (NGEs). According to the report any entity whether Indian or foreign, carrying out space activities from Indian territory will need authorisation from IN-SPACe. For foreign companies, they should have a subsidiary or partnership with an Indian entity.

The applicants will also have to take measures to reduce the generation of space debris under the applicable Space Debris Mitigation Guidelines of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (UN-COPUOS) (2007).

During the mission planning stages, the private party needs to determine collision risk based on the background Space Object density during the transit phase.

“The mission orbit should be selected by considering the Space Object density in the neighbouring orbital regime to ensure that the cumulative collision probability over the mission life is less than 1 in 1000. It is recommended to avoid selecting mission orbits in densely populated orbital regions wherever feasible,” states the NGP report.