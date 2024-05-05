INTERVIEW| Hassan ‘sex scandal’ will boomerang on Congress, says HD Kumaraswamy

KALABURAGI : JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy believes that the sex scandal allegedly involving his nephew Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and brother HD Revanna will boomerang on Congress.

In an interview with TNIE, the former CM says such allegations will not affect the prospects of the BJP-JDS alliance in the Lok Sabha polls.

Excerpts:

What will be the repercussions of the alleged sex scandal?

The issue will boomerang on Congress and may lead to the collapse of the Siddaramaiah government in the near future. But right now, I cannot tell you how this will happen.

Will it not be a setback for the BJP-JDS alliance in the LS polls?

Setback? There is no question of setback at all. The issue has created some sort of temporary mental agony in our family, especially for my father (former PM HD Deve Gowda) and mother. Such allegations will not affect the alliance’s prospects in the LS polls. We will win most of the seats in the elections held for 14 seats in Karnataka on April 26. Also, my nephew Prajwal, brother-in-law Dr CN Manjunath and the Kolar candidate (M Mallesh Babu) will win the elections.

What about BJP?

Our political rivals dragged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah into this issue unnecessarily. In what way they or BJP is connected to this incident? Our opponents just wanted to create an issue to defame us as well the PM and HM. People are not fools to reject BJP and the PM on such issues. They are wise enough to judge why such issues were raked up at the time of elections even as they were alleging that these things happened a few years ago.

What’s your take on the allegations?

As the Special Investigation Team is probing the case, it will not be fair to comment on it. But the investigating agency certainly has to verify the allegations as some say 400 women were harassed sexually by Prajwal and some others say the number is above 3,000. Is it possible? Yesterday, a woman who claimed to be former zilla panchayat member complained that she was raped at gunpoint in 2021. Then why did she keep mum these three years?

Have you met your father and mother after these allegations broke out?

I went to my father’s house and was with him and my mother for a couple of days. They are aged and it is natural that when such complaints are made against anybody’s son and grandson, they would become mentally troubled. As a son, it is my duty to console them and to give them courage. I have done my duty. But my opponents tried to portray that I met my father to discuss appointing a suitable advocate for my brother and nephew. Revanna is competent enough to take care of himself and his son.

Have you spoken to Revanna on the issue?

Yes I have spoken about this with my brother and he has told me that he is innocent and false charges are being levelled against him.