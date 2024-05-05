No bail, HD Revanna in SIT custody

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday evening arrested Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna in the kidnap case registered against him at KR Nagar police station in Mysuru district by the son of one of the victims of the alleged sexual abuse involving the MLA and his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.
Two FIRs were registered against Revanna. The first on a complaint of sexual harassment filed by one of the victims in Holenarasipur town police station in Hassan district on April 28.
The second based on a kidnap complaint filed by another victim’s 20-year-old son on May 2 in KR Nagar police station, for which Revanna was arrested.
Revanna was picked up by the SIT from his father and former PM HD Deve Gowda’s house at Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the People’s Representative Court.
Minutes after the bail application was rejected, a team of SIT officials headed by SP CA Simon went to Deve Gowda’s house.
The SIT was trailing Revanna after he left Holenarasipura four days ago saying that he would not run away, but fight the case legally.
The SIT kept a hawk’s eye on him to ensure he did not escape. The officials were waiting for the court’s order. After the court denied him anticipatory bail, the SIT officers, who were there, immediately informed their colleagues — who were already positioned near Deve Gowda’s house — to move ahead and arrest Revanna. The SIT had credible information that Revanna was in his father’s house. A team of five SIT officials, in two vehicles, rushed to Deve Gowda’s house.
Revanna minces no words
As the doors were not opened, the SIT officials waited outside the house for about 45 minutes, during which they ensured there were no escape routes.
Around 6.50pm, Revanna was arrested when he came out of his father’s house. Revanna went with the SIT officials without mincing words. He was whisked away by the SIT in an SUV and brought to their office on Palace Road at 7.34 pm.
The entire proceedings outside Deve Gowda’s house were videographed by the SIT.
Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat refused to grant interim anticipatory bail after hearing arguments of senior counsel Murthy D Naik, representing Revanna, and special public prosecutor BN Jagadeesha.
Referring to an apex court judgment on granting of limited anticipatory bail, the special court said as rightly argued by the special public prosecutor, the protection of life and liberty of the victim would be of paramount consideration and it is a fundamental right. It is also relevant to note that the court has to balance the equities of the complainant/victim and the rights granted to the accused. Further, the dictum of the apex court at the same time would clearly indicate that the anticipatory or the interim bail cannot be granted in a mechanical manner, the court said.
“The court has to look into the seriousness of the allegations levelled and also with all facts and circumstances of the case. Since the victim is yet to be traced, it would not be appropriate to admit the petitioner on interim anticipatory bail. However, at this juncture, it is made clear that the observations made here are not with respect to the merits or demerits of the case,” the judge said.
SIT takes victims to Revanna’s house, Prajwal’s MP quarters
Officers of the Special Investigation Team visited the residence of JDS MLA H D Revanna in Holenarasipur town and the official quarters of MP Prajwal Revanna in Hassan and conducted a spot mazhar. Two victims, a woman and her daughter, accompanied the team. The officers took the victims to particular spots in Revanna’s house, including the bedroom, storeroom and kitchen, and recorded their statements. The MLA’s wife Bhavani Revanna was present in the house. The victims had lodged a complaint with Holenarasipur Town police that Revanna and his son Prajwal had sexually assaulted them at various places in the house. The team also visited the official quarters of Prajwal on RC Road on Saturday night. Officers visited different spots along with the victims in the quarters and video recorded their statements. Additional police force has been deployed around the premises.
Revanna undergoes medical tests
Revanna, who was taken to the SIT office to complete the arrest formalities, was subjected to mandatory medical tests at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in the evening. After undergoing tests for 90 minutes, Revanna was taken back to the SIT office around 11pm. Revanna spent the night at the office.
Action will be taken as per law, says CM
Reacting to the arrest of JDS MLA H D Revanna on Saturday night, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said he will not interfere in the case and action has to be taken against the accused as per law. Speaking to a section of the media in Chikkodi on Saturday night, the CM said the police arrested Revanna after his plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by the court.