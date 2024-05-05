No bail, HD Revanna in SIT custody

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday evening arrested Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna in the kidnap case registered against him at KR Nagar police station in Mysuru district by the son of one of the victims of the alleged sexual abuse involving the MLA and his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Two FIRs were registered against Revanna. The first on a complaint of sexual harassment filed by one of the victims in Holenarasipur town police station in Hassan district on April 28.

The second based on a kidnap complaint filed by another victim’s 20-year-old son on May 2 in KR Nagar police station, for which Revanna was arrested.

Revanna was picked up by the SIT from his father and former PM HD Deve Gowda’s house at Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru after his anticipatory bail was rejected by the People’s Representative Court.

Minutes after the bail application was rejected, a team of SIT officials headed by SP CA Simon went to Deve Gowda’s house.

The SIT was trailing Revanna after he left Holenarasipura four days ago saying that he would not run away, but fight the case legally.

The SIT kept a hawk’s eye on him to ensure he did not escape. The officials were waiting for the court’s order. After the court denied him anticipatory bail, the SIT officers, who were there, immediately informed their colleagues — who were already positioned near Deve Gowda’s house — to move ahead and arrest Revanna. The SIT had credible information that Revanna was in his father’s house. A team of five SIT officials, in two vehicles, rushed to Deve Gowda’s house.