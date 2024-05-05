Prajwal Revanna case: Karnataka government to give financial assistance to rape victims

BELAGAVI: The state government will give financial assistance to victims of alleged sexual assault by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, said AICC general secretary RS Surjewala in Belagavi on Sunday.

Surjewala said it has been the worst and rare case that happened for the first time in the country and thousands of women suffered the worst abuse.

Addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Sunday, Surjewala said, "Rahul Gandhi has written to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stating that a psychic individual (Prawal Revanna) who committed heinous crimes, has allegedly raped an elderly aged 68 years and also did the videos of raping thousands of women of different ages. In this case, a woman has also been allegedly kidnapped by the accused's family. Rahul Gandhi demanded a thorough investigation into the case.

Surjewala also hit out at the Narendra Modi government, stating that Modi and Janata Dal (S) leaders were giving protection to a mass rapist.

Surjewala also questioned why did the BJP remain silent and continued with the alliance with the JD(S) despite being aware of Prajwal Revanna's heinous crimes.

Despite knowing about Prajwal Revanna's involvement in this case, the BJP-JDS leaders decided to field him as their candidate in the Lok Sabha election, charged Surjewala, adding that why did Modi go to Hassan for election campaign and held and raised the hand of Prajwal Revanna in the rally saying that "Prajwal Revanna ki jeeth se Modi ko takath milegi."

Surjewala also questioned as to whether Modi and Shah were not aware of Prajwal Revanna running away from the country.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah wrote to the PM to cancel the diplomatic passport issued to Prajwal Revanna and also appealed to the CBI to issue a blue corner notice to know the whereabouts of Prajwal, said Surjewala, adding that it was the duty of the Centre to bring back an individual who committed heinous crime and ran away from the country.