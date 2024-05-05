Priyanka Gandhi takes on PM Modi over Covid vaccine

DAVANAGERE : Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the Modi government on the issue of Covid-19 vaccine and claimed that many healthy youngsters who had taken the jab are getting heart attacks. She was speaking at an election rally in Davanagere.

Priyanka alleged that the vaccine manufacturer gave the BJP a donation of Rs 52 crore. There was a recent report that vaccine takers were suffering from cardiac problems, she alleged.

“Many youths are having cardiac arrests, but the big media are not showing the truth as they are controlled by big businessmen who are supporting PM Modi,” Priyanka said.

By getting donations through electoral bonds, the BJP has become the richest party not only in the country but in the world, she said. “But they are freezing the Congress’ accounts and are trying to derail democracy,” she added.

Further, she also said that if the Congress hadn’t given the guarantees to the people of Karnataka, they would have been in trouble.

“The country is gripped with several burning problems like unemployment, inflation… but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never designed the programmes to overcome them. He is also not addressing the problems of the country properly,” she said, adding that Modi has brought down the decorum of the PM’s Office, which was held by Jawharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and others. If the prime minister doesn’t address the problems faced by the public, how can the country develop, she asked.

Priyank also said the voice of the Opposition was being silenced and two chief ministers are in jail.

She further alleged that Modi, who has been in office for 10 years, doesn’t speak about development but speaks about Pakistan.

She questioned the validity of Modi’s statements, specifically regarding the Congress’ alleged plans to confiscate gold from households using X-ray machines.

She also urged the voters to elect a new PM and take the country on the right track. Priyanka urged the voters to think about the future of individuals and individual development and vote in a big way in the ongoing General Elections.

“We have given a good candidate in Davanagere, elect her and send her to the Parliament,” she urged the voters campaigning for Dr Prabha Mallikarjun.