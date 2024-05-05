Railway meet addresses land acquisition issues

BENGALURU: To expedite railway projects and streamline land acquisition processes, General Manager, South Western Railway Arvind Srivastava attended a coordination meeting with the Chief Secretary of Karnataka Rajneesh Goel on Friday.

The meeting focused on addressing critical issues related to railway land and the acquisition of land for ongoing railway projects in the state.

One of the primary agendas of the meeting was to discuss the challenges and progress concerning land acquisition for various ongoing new line projects i.e. Rayadurga - Tumakuru via Kalyanadurga, Tumakuru - Chitradurga – Davanagere, Munirabad (Ginigera) – Raichur, Shivamogga – Shikaripura - Ranebennur, Belagavi Dharwad, Hassan – Belur.

The General Manager emphasised the importance of acquiring land promptly to ensure the timely completion of these vital railway infrastructural developments, said a press release from the South Western Railway.

During the discussion, the status of land acquisition for ongoing new line projects across Karnataka was reviewed and provided an opportunity to identify bottlenecks and devise strategies to expedite the acquisition process. He emphasised the importance of seamless coordination between various stakeholders to ensure the smooth progress of railway projects across the state.