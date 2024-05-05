Sex scandal came out due to family feud: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Saturday that the alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna came out in public because of the feud between the families of former CM HD Kumaraswamy and his brother and former minister HD Revanna.

Shivakumar, the KPCC president, hit back at Kumaraswamy after the latter said that the case will see a “new twist” regarding those who are behind leaking the contents of the pen drive after the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7. “Why waste time till May 7? Should I spill the beans before that? He (Kumaraswamy) had said uppu tindavaru neeru kudeetare (Those who eat salt must drink water). Did I make that statement? The statements show that the entire episode is because of the internal issues between the two families. Why did he apologise to the people over the issue?” Shivakumar said while speaking to reporters.

Shivakumar further alleged that Kumaraswamy had also said in the past that the JDS would not give ticket to Prajwal and that none of their family members would contest from Hassan. “If you want, look at the statements of his family members since the last Assembly elections. Now in the pen drive case too, Kumaraswamy is issuing random statements, changing his stance daily,” Shivakumar alleged.

On the murmurs of 12 JDS MLAs joining the Congress because of the Prajwal row, he said, “It is a lie. No one is in touch with me. Some MLAs are desperate about this, and everyone knows the internal problems in the party and the family. Listen to the statements made by Kumaraswamy’s family from the time of the distribution of tickets for the Assembly election.”

On Kuamaraswamy’s statement that Shivakumar is under the illusion of becoming the undisputed leader of the Vokkaliga community, the DyCM said that he doesn’t want to be branded as the leader of one particular community as he is happy to be a Congress leader.