Silent period for Phase-3 poll sets in from May 5

BENGALURU: All sorts of loud political campaigning using loudspeakers, microphones, banners and mega rallies will end at 6 pm on Sunday (May 5). After which political parties and candidates can only carry out door-to-door campaigning. This is because 14 parliamentary constituencies -- Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shimoga -- are going to the polls on May 7.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (CEO) said that from 6 pm on Sunday, state borders in districts going to the polls will also be sealed.

Additional CEO Venkatesh Kumar R told The New Sunday Express that from the silent period till the polls are over, the sale of liquor is not permitted. Liquor cannot be brought from other states also. As per Election Commission directions, liquor outlets in other states falling within 5km of the Karnataka border too should remain closed.

Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Ballari, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi and Vijayapura share borders with Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra.

The CEO’s office also requested state governments of neighbouring states to give all employees and labourers paid holiday on May 7 to allow them to vote. The state government has declared a general holiday that day for all government offices, educational institutions and public sector undertakings falling within these constituencies. Also, business enterprises, industries and other institutions have been directed to sanction a paid holiday to allow daily wagers and permanent staff working with them to vote.

Kumar said that many people in North Karnataka work in Maharashtra, Hyderabad and other places. The district administrations were directed to call them and persuade them to come to their respective constituencies to vote. The election officials said that no opinion polls are permitted. “Restrictions on opinion polls were imposed from Phase-1 elections. There is a ban from April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1,” Kumar said.

The election officials have also directed all parties and candidates to ensure that no one except residents remain in the constituency.