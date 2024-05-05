SIT approaches CBI for ‘Blue Corner Notice’ against Prajwal

BENGALURU : The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the alleged rape and sexual harassment cases against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, has approached the CBI to issue a ‘Blue Corner Notice’ against the MP.

The CBI, which is the nodal agency for INTERPOL matters in India, is authorised to issue the ‘Blue Corner Notice’ based on documents and evidence provided to it by the SIT against the MP, who is now abroad.

The ‘Blue Corner Notice is issued to collect information about the accused’s movement, location or activities. Since Prajwal has gone abroad using his diplomatic passport, the central agencies will have his travel details. Without SIT approaching them, the CBI cannot directly issue the ‘Blue Corner Notice’ against Prajwal. The CBI can also turn down the request of SIT if there is no proper evidence against the accused.

The SIT officials have also informed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the possibility of CBI issuing the ‘Blue Corner Notice’ against Prajwal. The chief minister held a meeting with SIT officials on Saturday on the cases against Prajwal.

Siddaramaiah instructed the officials to take immediate action to arrest Prajwal. The officials assured him of arresting Prajwal and getting him back at the earliest.

Prajwal did not appear before the SIT although it issued a notice to him on Tuesday and lookout notices on Thursday and Friday against him.

He is said to have gone to Germany on April 27. Prajwal, who has a diplomatic passport, does not need any visa to go abroad. After the first notice was issued, the MP, through his advocate, had sought a week’s time to appear before the SIT. However, his petition was turned down.

It is said that Prajwal has booked a return ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 15 and will land in Bengaluru in the wee hours of May 16.

Meanwhile, eight more officials have been deputed to the SIT to speed up the investigation.

Rahul asks CM to provide all support to victims

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the case involving JDS MP Prajwal Revanna has deeply disturbed the nation and upholding justice for the victims is crucial for maintaining faith in the legal system. Responding to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s letter asking the state government to provide support to the victims, the CM stated, “Rahul Gandhi has written a letter, emphasising support for the victims. We are committed to providing all necessary assistance to ensure a fair process.” In his letter to the CM, Rahul stated that the victims “deserve our compassion and solidarity as they fight their battle for justice. We have a collective duty to ensure that all parties responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to book.”