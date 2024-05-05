Slum pockets get water 2 hours a week; No water problem, says BWSSB

BENAGALURU : The slum pockets of DJ Halli and Chikka Banaswadi, which previously had continuous water supply for 24 hours every day, are now getting water for merely two hours a week, and are forced to buy water. A significant part of their income is being spent on buying water every day.

TNIE visited the slum pocket and interacted with the residents. The migrant population told TNIE that they were hopeful that before the Lok Sabha elections, someone would address their water shortage concerns. “We have always been and will continue to be neglected. Since our voting rights belong elsewhere, we are not considered priority citizens here,” said a migrant labourer from West Bengal.

“Initially, some kids went to schools here, but now we have asked them to help us with daily chores and bring water instead. We buy water from whoever is willing to sell, irrespective of quality,” a labour said. “I am unable to cover the education cost of my kids, as my auto wash business is not generating any income these days,” he added.

The locality in DJ Halli which houses approximately 40-50 people, receives two hours of water per week. One hour is allocated for drinking water, while the other hour is dedicated for treated water, both on separate days, said Reshma, a resident of the locality. “The lanes are so narrow that we cannot call the water tankers inside. Neither we can afford to pay for the services,” she added.

The area has multiple meat shops, furniture stores, and paint labourers, along with a migrant population relying on daily earnings for their livelihoods. Residents lament that frequent delays in the water supply is disrupting their daily routine, in turn directly affecting their income.

Ramesh, a resident of Chikka Banasawadi, stated that his house needs around 20 pots of water daily, costing Rs 40. The expense is a big concern. Even the nearby public borewell has dried up, he said, and added that despite the water quality, they continue to use it due to a lack of alternatives.

When TNIE brought the issue of water shortage to the notice of BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar, he dismissed the issue and went on to say that there have not been any complaints from the above slum pockets. “Inspections and weekly meetings being held to assess areas experiencing water shortage and identify any associated issues,” Manohar said.