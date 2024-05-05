Woman throws speech-disabled son into crocodile-infested river in Karnataka

UTTARA KANNADA: A 26-year-old woman allegedly threw her six-year-old disabled son into a crocodile-infested river at Dandeli taluk in this district following a quarrel with her husband, police said on Sunday.

The couple often fought with each other over the condition of their elder son, who is speech-disabled since birth.

They have another two-year-old son, they said.

Savitri's husband Ravi Kumar (27) used to frequently quarrel with her over elder son's disability and questioned her as to why she gave birth to such a child.

On certain occasions, he used to allegedly tell her to "throw the child away", police said.

According to the police, following a fight over the same matter on Saturday evening, frustrated Savitri allegedly threw her elder son into a waste canal directly linked to the Kali river which is infested with crocodiles.

The neighbours alerted the police.

They reached the spot and with the help of locals and divers, conducted a search operation to rescue the child.