Attached to Kalaburagi: Kharge objects to BJP’s remarks

KALABURAGI: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge strongly objected to the speeches of BJP leaders, questioning his (Kharge’s) camping and touring in Kalaburagi district extensively.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Kharge said, “Some leaders, including BJP candidate of Kalaburagi Dr Umesh Jadhav, used to object to my camping and extensive touring in Kalaburagi district, in their speeches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kalaburagi district twice, many leaders of the BJP visited the constituency many times, and some RSS activists have been camping in the constituency for many days.”

“Though this is the case, they are objecting about me. This (Kalaburagi district) is my ‘karmabhoomi’, its land and water are mine, I am attached to this land, which is natural. Knowing all these things, they are raising objections and you are questioning me,” Kharge said.

Throughout the country, the atmosphere for the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A bloc is encouraging. The people have seen that the Congress’ five guarantees given at the time of the Assembly elections in Karnataka have been successfully implemented and they have understood that the Grand Old Party keeps its promises, he stated.

The Congress has assured of implementing five Nyayas and 25 guarantees, if I.N.D.I.A bloc comes to power. “The I.N.D.I.A bloc will come to power this time, and the people will reject the NDA,” he claimed.