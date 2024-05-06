Chamarajanagar: Rain fury wipes out crops worth Rs 25 crore

MYSURU: Over 900 farmers have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 25 crore after their banana plantation in around 1,250 acres was destroyed in rains and wild winds in Chamarajanagar district on Friday.

Hoping for better prices, the farmers had decided to harvest the crop in the next week. Now they are a worried lot as the plantations are completely damaged. Even papaya growers too have suffered losses in the rain fury.

Gundlupet taluk was worst hit as crops in over 700 acres were damaged followed by Chamarajanagar, Kollegal, Yalandur and Hanur taluks in the district.

The horticulture department has gathered primary data of crop loss and will come up with a detailed report in a week as they are still gathering reports through field assistants and village accountants.

Officials are also directed to coordinate with framers who are pressing for early collection of data and want the government to pay compensation at the earliest. They said farmers have lost at least `2 lakh per acre.

Despite poor power supply to irrigation pump sets, the farmers had managed to raise a bumper crop which is now damaged in the rain.

Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag has assured compensation as per the State Disaster Mitigation Fund guidelines once the crop loss reports are ready, which are expected in a couple of days. Meanwhile, framers are demanding the actual cost as compensation and not a token amount as it will only push them into debt.

Farmers in Kattur and other places in Mysuru taluk have also lost banana plantations in the rains. There are reports that watermelon crop is also damaged.

Jumbo menace: Farmers stay alert

Amid rain fury, farmers are trying to protect sugarcane fields from elephants in groups beating drums, bursting crackers and chasing them by burning torch. Sugarcane growers are spending sleepless nights in border areas and those falling close to the forest fringe fearing that jumbos may raid their crop anytime and destroy it.