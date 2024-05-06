Congress swindled over Rs 25k crore meant for SC, ST welfare, says BS Yediyurappa

SHIVAMOGGA: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday accused the Congress of swindling funds kept for the welfare of backward communities, reiterating, “The Congress has swallowed Rs 25,396 crore worth of funds meant for the welfare of SC and ST communities.”

Yediyurappa also charged that there are three factions within the Karnataka Congress -- led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, and KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The Lingayat strongman told reporters here that the Grand Old Party will bite the dust in the polls, thanks to the in-fighting between its various factions.

He further claimed that former AICC president Rahul Gandhi chose to contest from Rae Bareli, after staring at defeat in Wayanad, further asserting that the latter will be defeated in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli this time around. “Rahul is migrating from one place to another due to the fear of losing in Wayanad. Firts, he fled to Wayanad, after he was getting defeated in Amethi in 2019. This time, he realised that he will not win there, and hence, chose to contest from Rae Bareli. Rahul will be defeated there as well,” he mentioned.