Congress swindled over Rs 25k crore meant for SC, ST welfare, says BS Yediyurappa

SHIVAMOGGA: Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday accused the Congress of swindling funds kept for the welfare of backward communities, reiterating, “The Congress has swallowed Rs 25,396 crore worth of funds meant for the welfare of SC and ST communities.”
Yediyurappa also charged that there are three factions within the Karnataka Congress -- led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, and KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The Lingayat strongman told reporters here that the Grand Old Party will bite the dust in the polls, thanks to the in-fighting between its various factions.
He further claimed that former AICC president Rahul Gandhi chose to contest from Rae Bareli, after staring at defeat in Wayanad, further asserting that the latter will be defeated in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli this time around. “Rahul is migrating from one place to another due to the fear of losing in Wayanad. Firts, he fled to Wayanad, after he was getting defeated in Amethi in 2019. This time, he realised that he will not win there, and hence, chose to contest from Rae Bareli. Rahul will be defeated there as well,” he mentioned.
Calling former AICC president Sonia Gandhi as “Maharani” (queen), Yediyurappa said Sonia vacated her constituency for her son and became a Rajya Sabha member. “Sonia’s dream to ensure Rahul’s victory will be shattered this time. The BJP will win from Rae Bareli,” he said.
The former CM said the Congress’ guarantees will not work in its favour. The people will believe only in ‘Modi’s Guarantee’. Reacting to the allegations of rape against Hassan NDA candidate Prajwal Revanna, Yediyurappa said it will not have any impact on the BJP-JDS alliance’s winning prospects, and that the alliance is intact.
Yediyurappa alleged that the Congress lacks a bankable leadership and its government has not achieved anything to seek votes based on the same. “It is only misleading the people over Central grants. We are facing this election based on the 10 years of achievements of PM Narendra Modi. But the Congress is facing this election on lies.” Yediyurappa also stated that the Congress is indulging in the politics of polarisation. “The law and order situation in the state is unstable,” he added.