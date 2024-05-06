Karnataka: 2.59 cr voters will decide fate of 227 netas tomorrow

BENGALURU: A total of 2,59,52,958 voters will on Tuesday decide the fate of 227 candidates in Phase-3 of Lok Sabha elections in 14 parliamentary constituencies of Kitur and Kalyana-Karnataka and Malnad regions of the state.

Elections for the Shorapur Assembly constituency too will be held on May 7. Of the six candidates contesting, one each is from BJP and Congress, while four are independents.

Polling will be from 7 am till 6 pm. The biggest challenge for Election Commission officials and voters is combating the heatwave. While some political representatives have requested the Election Commission to extend voting beyond 6 pm, officials said no decision has been taken yet.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a severe heatwave alert for North Karnataka regions where the temperatures could go up to 45-46 degrees Celsius on the day of the polls. Officials in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said regular bulletins from IMD are being obtained and accordingly, all precautionary measures have been taken.

Arrangements for sufficient water, fans and shade have been made. Additional CEO Venkatesh Kumar R told The New Indian Express that each polling booth has been mapped to primary health centres, referral hospitals and district hospitals. The district administration has ensured all health centres have sufficient ambulances and medical staff on standby. Also, each polling booth will have an ASHA worker or Auxiliary Nurse Midwife worker, a medical kit with ORS and other supplies.

Election officials have also allowed parties to keep ORS and other medical facilities at their counters. But they have been directed not to influence or bribe voters with it.