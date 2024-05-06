Karnataka: Lingayats may not vote en bloc, but likely to prefer sub-castes

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Phase-3 of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, BJP may have realised that the lion’s share of Lingayat support it enjoyed in many elections over the last few decades could be turning into a mirage.

Though BJP senior leader BS Yediyurappa, considered a Lingayat strongman, has been campaigning in all the 14 constituencies, the party has realised that it will be difficult to repeat the results of the last Lok Sabha elections when it won all the 14 seats in the region aided by Lingayats, who are the deciding factor in majority of seats.

Veerashaiva Mahasabha secretary Renuka Prasanna said, “Basava Nadu used to vote only for BJP, but the Lingayat community will not remain a homogenous vote bank for BJP forever. The previous election demonstrated that and this election too, it will be on show.’’

For starters, infighting in the party that is known for its discipline has been its biggest challenge. The party has struggled with the standoff between Lingayat leaders Madhuswamy and V Somanna, between Holalkere Chandrappa and Govinda Karjol in Chitradurga, Ananth Kumar Hegde and Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri in Uttara Kannada and Bhagwant Khuba and Prabhu Chavan in Bidar.

Adding to party’s troubles, Lingayat seer Dingaleshwara Swamiji too joined the fray initially, but later withdrew. But now, he has resumed addressing public meetings aimed solely at defeating Union minister Pralhad Joshi in the Dharwad constituency.

Also, Lingayats are not voting en bloc and are talking of casting their franchise based on sub-castes like Lingayat Panchamsali, Lingayat Banajiga and Lingayat Ganiga. Also, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s announcement of starting a university to study the Vachana literature and naming social reformer Basavanna as the cultural icon of Karnataka have softened the Lingayat stand towards Congress.