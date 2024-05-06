Modi will never become PM again: Karnataka CM

DAVANAGERE: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said Narendra Modi will never become Prime Minister again and there is a strong anti-Modi wave across the country. “Even BJP people know this. BJP’s defeat in these elections is imminent,” he said with conviction.

Campaigning for Congress candidate Dr Prabha Mallikarjun as part of ‘Prajadhwani-2’ at Harihar and Honnali Assembly segments of Davanagere parliamentary constituency, he said the 25 BJP MPs who got elected from the state in 2019 never questioned in Parliament injustice meted out to Karnataka, nor raised their voice for Karnataka issues. Realising that there could be a backlash from voters, BJP changed many MPs this time. But the new set too will not win, he added.

He said the Congress government walks the talk and it is evident from the fulfilment of five guarantees within eight months of coming to power. “During my earlier tenure, I gave Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, farmers’ loan waiver, Indira Canteen for the poor, Shoe Bhagya and Shaadi Bhagya, all of which were for the welfare of the poor,” he added.

He said that after the Lok Sabha elections, the government will implement the lift irrigation project that will supply water to 5,000 hectares in Harihar.

He said BJP is indulging in divisive politics, forgetting the welfare of the common man. Modi says Congress has snatched the reservation of Dalits and Backward Classes and given it to Muslims, which is a big lie. “Till date, I have never seen a Prime Minister who tells so many lies. He is trying to create a divide between Muslims and Dalits, Backward Classes and Dalits,” he alleged.

He said the Prime Minister gave 10 per cent reservation to economically backward classes, which is unconstitutional. The reservation can be given only to educationally and socially backward. “I don’t know whether Modi knows the Constitution completely or not. If we come to power at the Centre, we are sure that the reservation percentage will be increased,” he added.