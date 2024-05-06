PM Modi speaking like Bajrang activist: Siddaramaiah

BELAGAVI: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of losing the Lok Sabha election, and is making statements like a Bajrang Dal activist,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Sunday. “Modi says the Constitution is their ‘Dharma Granth’, whereas his MP candidates and close associates are speaking about changing the Constitution and removing reservation for SC/STs and OBCs. They are internally different but present themselves as secular. This election is a second freedom fight,” he declared.

At a press conference in Belagavi on Sunday, Siddaramaiah alleged that during his campaign, Modi never speaks about his achievements in the past ten years as there are no achievement. “He worked to communalize and divide society on the basis of caste and religion. Rahul Gandhi started a padayatra across the country to reunite people and understand their problems, and prepared a manifesto with 25 guarantee schemes for the betterment of the poor, farmers and labourers,” he said.

Claiming that his government had implemented the guarantee schemes immediately after taking charge, he said the Congress had fulfilled all its promises. “People of the state believe in the Congress government, we spent Rs 36,000 crore on guarantees in a year.

The BJP spread lies that the treasury would become empty, and the schemes will stop after the Lok Sabha elections. About Rs 56,000 crore is required for the guarantees and we have already reserved Rs 52,000 crore for them, and Rs 62,000 crore for development works for 2024-25. But BJP doesn’t like guarantee schemes, as they don’t like farmers, the poor and labourers,” he alleged.