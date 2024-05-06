SIT issues Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal

BENGALURU: Sharing updates on the investigation into the alleged sexual crimes involving Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a Blue Corner Notice against the current BJP-JDS alliance Hassan Lok Sabha candidate, who is the accused No. 2 in the alleged sex scandal.

The SIT is expected to take the help of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to know Prajwal’s whereabouts, and to zero in on him.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said that he does not know where Prajwal is, however, the SIT officers will be aware, since they are tracking his movements. “I cannot reveal details like an SIT spokesperson,” he said, reiterating that the SIT has already issued a Blue Corner Notice, and the search would proceed through INTERPOL help.

Sharing more details about the Blue Corner Notice issued against Prajwal, the home minister informed: “The SIT is coordinating with other countries in order to expand the search for Prajwal. The investigators will take a call on bringing him back.”

Further, Parameshwara said that the arrest of former minister and JDS MLA HD Revanna might have hurt JDS workers and leaders. “However, one should not politicise the matter, and the SIT has done its job. If it had not arrested (Revanna), one might have alleged that the investigators are failing in their duty. We have instructed the SIT to work according to the law,” he said.

Speaking about action against Revanna, the minister said he will be produced before a magistrate, and the procedures will be carried out in accordance with the law.