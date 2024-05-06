SIT issues Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal

BENGALURU: Sharing updates on the investigation into the alleged sexual crimes involving Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Sunday said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued a Blue Corner Notice against the current BJP-JDS alliance Hassan Lok Sabha candidate, who is the accused No. 2 in the alleged sex scandal.
The SIT is expected to take the help of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to know Prajwal’s whereabouts, and to zero in on him.
Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said that he does not know where Prajwal is, however, the SIT officers will be aware, since they are tracking his movements. “I cannot reveal details like an SIT spokesperson,” he said, reiterating that the SIT has already issued a Blue Corner Notice, and the search would proceed through INTERPOL help.
Sharing more details about the Blue Corner Notice issued against Prajwal, the home minister informed: “The SIT is coordinating with other countries in order to expand the search for Prajwal. The investigators will take a call on bringing him back.”
Further, Parameshwara said that the arrest of former minister and JDS MLA HD Revanna might have hurt JDS workers and leaders. “However, one should not politicise the matter, and the SIT has done its job. If it had not arrested (Revanna), one might have alleged that the investigators are failing in their duty. We have instructed the SIT to work according to the law,” he said.
Speaking about action against Revanna, the minister said he will be produced before a magistrate, and the procedures will be carried out in accordance with the law.
What is Blue Corner Notice?
One of INTERPOL’s most important functions is to help police in its member countries share critical crime-related information using its system of international notices. Police can use INTERPOL notices to alert law enforcement in other countries of potential threats, or to ask for assistance in solving crimes. Accordingly, a Blue Corner Notice helps - To locate, identify or obtain information on a person of interest in a criminal investigation. Source: INTERPOL
Nikhil, HDK to visit Hassan to pep up party workers
Bengaluru: Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal has appeared to widen the rift between the families of the two brothers -- former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna, who was arrested on Saturday. Close on the heels of Kumaraswamy claiming that the two families are separate, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy issued a similar statement.
“I have nothing to do with Hassan. I hardly set foot in Hassan, and if I go, it’s only for the Hasanamba festival. I have no contact with the Hassan MP,” he told the media, without even mentioning Prajwal’s name. Nikhil said JDS workers felt let down by the scandal, and he and his father would soon visit Hassan and boost their morale. Nikhil claimed he did not dare watch the sleazy videos, allegedly shot by Prajwal, and felt the case was sending the wrong message to the people of the state.
“Especially when former PM Deve Gowda’s life is an open book. Everyone knows how grandma Chennamma lived, and is a big inspiration for us. They have shown how a married couple should live together. Our grandmother is in great pain and worried how it will affect Deve Gowda,” he remarked. He also rued that those who had released the pen drive had not blurred the faces of the victims, to keep their dignity intact.