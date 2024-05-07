10.5 mm rain in Bengaluru: Teenager critical after wall collapse

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old girl suffered severe head injuries while her mother sustained fractures when a portion of an under-construction building collapsed on them due to heavy rain and strong winds, in Bengaluru on Monday evening. The incident took place at Vaddarapalya, near Gottigere, in Konanakunte police station limits.

The injured have been identified as Kushi, a second PU student, and her mother Sonali, who works as a teacher in a private school. Police said a four-storey under-construction building next to their house collapsed around 6.15pm, when mother and daughter had come out to pick up drying clothes, as heavy rain had started. The hollow blocks of the parapet of the under-construction building collapsed on them. Sonali’s husband, an auto driver, was not at home when the incident took place.

“The bricks fell on Kushi’s head and she sustained serious injuries, while her mother fractured her hand. Neighbours rushed them to a nearby hospital before shifting Kushi to Nimhans, and her mother to Victoria Hospital,” police said, adding that Kushi was not admitted immediately as there were no beds available in Nimhans.

BBMP Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli, Ajith R said details are still being collected and the Palike is working with the police on this. In another incident, an under construction wall collapsed in Bommanahalli region. However, no injuries were reported. BBMP officials said a team has been constituted for quick redressal of the issue.

More rain for next 48 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 10.5mm rainfall till 8.30pm, and HAL airport recorded 2.7mm rain. IMD has forecast rain and thundershowers, coupled with lightning, over Bengaluru and isolated places of South Interior Karnataka for the next 48 hours.

Traffic congestion across city

The city’s traffic situation deteriorated and the BBMP control room received close to 70 calls regarding tree fall incidents within a span of two hours. According to officials, maximum calls were recorded from West Zone with 27 complaints, followed by South Zone with 16 calls and East Zone with 14 complaints. Six complaints were filed in Rajarajeshwari Nagar and three in Yelahanka until 8.30pm Monday. While the BBMP registered flooding only in Okalipuram, Bangalore Traffic Police (BTP) said they recorded heavy water logging at 33 locations in the city. “This caused considerable traffic congestion at several places, BTP is working round the clock to ensure smooth traffic movement. Temporary traffic diversions are in place,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth.