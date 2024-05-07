After 50 years, it’s curtains for Bengaluru's iconic Cauvery theatre

BENGALURU: Curtains have fallen on yet another iconic theatre, Cauvery, nestled in the bustling heart of Sadashivnagar in namma Bengaluru. The theatre, which played host to an array of films, including blockbusters spanning multiple languages over its illustrious history, shut down on April 19.

From the 30-week marathon of the Telugu sensation Sankarabharanam (1980) to the 22-week reign of the Bollywood classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) and the 12-week saga of the Kannada film Premada Kanike (1976), starring Dr Rajkumar, the Cauvery theatre was a cultural hub for cinephiles from all backgrounds. Even Kamal Haasan’s Indian (1996) graced its screens for over 100 days, alongside numerous other Kannada films marking a successful run till the last film, Kantara (2022), which enjoyed a successful 50-day run at its box-office.

Inaugurated on January 11, 1974, with the screening of Dr Rajkumar’s Bangarada Panjara (1974), the Cauvery theatre marked its 50th anniversary in January 2024, amidst fanfare and nostalgia. However, a decision made a decade ago ultimately sealed its fate. Prakash, who took the legacy of the Cauvery theatre, built by his father Narasimhaiah, reflects on the inexorable march of time and the harsh realities of a post-Covid world.

No show for months & unable to cover expenses, theatre shuts shop

“With time, we must adapt,” says Prakash. “The pandemic dealt a severe blow to our theatre business, which has been the case with single screens. Despite screening films in multiple languages, empty seats became a common sight. Our final screening, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, released on April 10, barely lasted a week, leaving us with meagre earnings of Rs 60,000. From January 2024, we had to deal with ‘NO SHOW’ boards. Over the last few months, we were unable to cover even our monthly electricity expenses.”